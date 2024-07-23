INS Brahmaputra fire: Damage to be assessed, search on for missing sailor

Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan, the Vice Chief of the Indian Navy, on Tuesday said the indigenous frigate INS Brahmaputra, which has tilted on its side after a blaze broke out onboard, can be made upright and a damage assessment will be done. He said the sailor who went missing after the fire on Sunday was seen walking out of the ship, and a search is on to trace him. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The Navy had, in a release, said a fire broke out on board the multi-role frigate on the evening of July 21 while she was undergoing refit at Naval Dockyard Mumbai. The blaze was brought under control by the ship's crew with the help of firefighters from the dockyard and other vessels in the harbour by Monday morning.

The ship experienced severe listing to one side (port side), and despite all efforts, it could not be brought to the upright position, it stated.

Talking to PTI at Vasco in South Goa, Vice Admiral Swaminathan said, "It is a sad incident, but the Navy will enquire into it. Whatever corrective measures need to be taken will certainly be taken."



A lot of water was used to douse the fire, and perhaps the ship's stability was upset because of this, and it tilted to one side and is resting on the jetty, he said.

"The ship can very well be made upright once the water is pumped out, and we can do a damage assessment," he said.

Asked about the sailor who went missing after the incident, the vice admiral said, "We don't know where the sailor is. He was seen coming out of the ship. A search is on to trace him.

Navy chief Admiral Dinesh Tripathi also reviewed the damage to frigate INS Brahmaputra at Mumbai naval dockyard, two days after a fire broke out aboard the frontline warship, an official said.

The Navy chief visited the naval dockyard and assessed the situation, and discussed the next steps for repair of the warship, the official told PTI. A sailor is missing after the fire and the ship is now resting on the side. The fire broke out on board the multi-role frigate on the evening of July 21 while it was undergoing refit at the Naval Dockyard Mumbai.



Further follow-on actions including sanitisation checks for assessment of residual risk of fire were carried out, the Navy had said earlier.



In the afternoon on Monday, the ship experienced severe listing to one side (port side), an official release had said. Despite all efforts, the ship could not be brought to the upright position.



The ship continued to list further alongside her berth and is presently resting on one side, it had noted. All the personnel have been accounted for except one junior sailor, for whom the search is in progress. An inquiry has been ordered by the Navy to investigate the accident.