Taiwan reports surge in activity by China's PLA near Taiwan Strait

The Taiwan Strait, separating Taiwan from mainland China, has been a frequent area of contention, with Beijing viewing Taiwan as a breakaway province and asserting sovereignty over the island.

As tensions persist, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence remains on high alert, prepared to respond to any further escalations in the region.
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2024 | 10:08 AM IST
Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence has reported a surge in activity by China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) near the Taiwan Strait, with 18 Chinese aircraft and 8 People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels detected as of 6 am local time today.

According to the Ministry, six of the PLA aircraft breached the median line, entering Taiwan's southwestern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ). Taiwan's military closely monitored the situation and responded promptly to the incursion.

The Ministry did not specify the types of aircraft or vessels involved in the incident but assured that the situation was under close surveillance. Incursions by PLA military aircraft and vessels into Taiwan's ADIZ are not uncommon but have escalated tensions in the region, reflecting ongoing geopolitical tensions between Taiwan and China.

The latest incident comes amid heightened regional security concerns and underscores Taiwan's ongoing vigilance in defending its airspace and territorial integrity against Chinese military activities.

Amid the growing threat, Taiwan, starting Monday, began military exercises to test its war-fighting capabilities.

The five-day drill is being held even as China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) flew a record number of aircraft close to the island this month. Beijing has also increased the number of naval and coast guard vessels operating next to the self-governed island, which it views as part of its territory.

Amid rising tensions across the Taiwan Strait, China has increased its military presence and conducted frequent drills in the region. The manoeuvres are seen as part of Beijing's ongoing pressure campaign against Taiwan, which China views as a renegade province.


TaiwanChinese armyArmyCross-border infiltration

First Published: Jul 23 2024 | 10:08 AM IST

