Navy Chief to visit Mumbai following severe fire damage to INS Brahmaputra

Indian Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi is scheduled to visit Mumbai today to review the situation after warship INS Brahmaputra got severely damaged in a fire incident.

A fire broke out in the INS Brahmaputra, a multi-role frigate, on the evening of July 21, while she was undergoing refit.

Despite all efforts, the ship could not be brought to the upright position. The ship continued to list further alongside her berth and is presently resting on one side.



"In the fire incident onboard the frigate INS Brahmaputra, the warship experienced severe listing to one side (port side). Despite all efforts, the ship could not be brought to an upright position. The ship continued to list further alongside her berth and is presently resting on one side. All personnel have been accounted for except one junior sailor, for whom the search is in progress," the Indian Navy said."An inquiry has been ordered by the Indian Navy to investigate the accident. A fire had broken out onboard the Indian Naval Ship Brahmaputra, a multi-role Frigate, on the evening of July 21 while she was undergoing refit. The fire was brought under control by the ship's crew with the assistance of firefighters from Naval Dockyard, Mumbai {ND (Mbi)} and other ships in the harbour, by the morning of July 22. Further, follow-on actions, including sanitization checks for assessment of residual risk of fire, were carried out," they added.