INS Kalpeni arrived in Colombo, to boost maritime relations with Sri Lanka

The Indian Navy also said that it will engage with Sri Lankan Navy during the port call

ANI Asia
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 21 2024 | 11:51 AM IST
The Indian Navy's INS Kalpeni arrived in Colombo, Sri Lanka on Saturday and received a warm welcome from the Sri Lankan Navy.

This visit is aimed at bolstering maritime cooperation between the two countries, aligning with India's Security and Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR) vision.

Sharing a post on X, the Indian Navy wrote, "Indian Navy's Water Jet Fast Attack Craft INS Kalpeni arrived at Colombo, SriLanka, October 19, 2024."

"The ship was accorded a warm welcome by the @srilanka_navy. The visit aims to further strengthen #maritime cooperation between the two Navies in keeping with the vision of #SAGAR," the post added.

 

The Indian Navy also said that it will engage with Sri Lankan Navy during the port call.

In another post, it said, "During the port call, the ship's crew will engage with #SLN through official interactions and social engagements."

Earlier in a statement, the High Commission of India in Sri Lanka had said that the INS Kalpeni was warmly welcomed by the Sri Lanka Navy in accordance with naval traditions. "The Commanding Officer, Commander Sunil Kulhari will call on Commander, Western Naval Area, Rear Admiral Chinthaka Kumarasinghe during the stay," it said.

Notably, INS Kalpeni is a Car Nicobar class Waterjet FAC of the Indian Navy commissioned on October 14, 2010. The ship is named after Kalpeni Island in the Lakshadweep group of Islands.

The ship is based in Kochi with the primary role of Coastal Surveillance and Defence. The ship specialises in anti-smuggling, vessel boarding search and seizure along with search and rescue operations.

The ship is on a port call from October 19-21, 2024, termed as Operational Turn Around. The ship has brought in essential technical support tools, which will be handed over to the Sri Lanka Navy. In addition to taking in replenishment, the ship's crew will visit places of importance in and around Colombo, the release added.

The visit further strengthens the bilateral cooperation and camaraderie between the two Navies in keeping with India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy and the Prime Minister's vision of SAGAR, as per the release.

Earlier, INS Kabra, a similar class of ship, visited Colombo in January 2024 and handed over spares to the Sri Lanka Navy and Air Force.


First Published: Oct 21 2024 | 11:50 AM IST

