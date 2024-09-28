Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Israel claims it has killed Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah in airstrike

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the United Nations that Israel would continue to degrade Hezbollah's capabilities along the Lebanon border until its goals are achieved

Image: Bloomberg
Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2024 | 2:41 PM IST
The Israeli military claimed on Saturday that Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah was killed in a targeted airstrike on Beirut. In a post on X, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said, “Hassan Nasrallah will no longer be able to terrorise the world.”

This announcement comes hours after Israel confirmed the deaths of Muhammad Ali Ismail, the Commander of Hezbollah’s Missile Unit in southern Lebanon, and his deputy, Hussein Ahmad Ismail, following a precise airstrike. The strikes are part of an intensifying Israeli military campaign against Hezbollah, a powerful Shia militant group operating in Lebanon.

Speculation about Nasrallah's death began after Israeli forces carried out a series of airstrikes. On Friday, Israeli forces targeted Hezbollah’s headquarters in Beirut, resulting in massive explosions that devastated several high-rise apartment buildings. The Lebanon health ministry reported at least six confirmed deaths and 91 injuries, with rescue teams continuing to search for survivors amid the rubble.
 
The health ministry further noted that these explosions, the largest to hit Beirut in over a year, have worsened tensions in the region, pushing both sides closer to all-out war. Israel’s strikes have primarily targeted Hezbollah leadership, with Nasrallah being the most recent high-profile target.
 
Nasrallah is among the senior Hezbollah commanders to be eliminated by Israeli forces in recent weeks. The IDF had earlier confirmed the deaths of Ibrahim Muhammad Qabisi, the Head of Hezbollah's Missiles and Rockets Force, along with several other senior commanders. Israeli authorities stressed the precision of their operations, declaring that key Hezbollah figures have been neutralised, likely impacting the group's missile capabilities.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, addressing the United Nations on Friday, declared that Israel would continue to degrade Hezbollah’s capabilities along the Lebanon border until its goals are achieved. He emphasised that Israel will not tolerate daily rocket fire from Hezbollah, further diminishing the chances for an internationally backed ceasefire.

"Israel has every right to remove this threat and return our citizens to their homes safely. And that's exactly what we're doing... we'll continue degrading Hezbollah until all our objectives are met," Netanyahu stated.


In the wake of these escalating tensions, Netanyahu cut short his visit to the US and returned to Israel to oversee military operations.
First Published: Sep 28 2024 | 2:41 PM IST

