Encounter breaks out between security personnel, terrorists in J-K's Kulgam

The operation is in progress and further details are awaited as per the development

Representative Image: A firefight broke out between security personnel and terrorists in Adigam Devsar area of Kulgam district. (Photo: PTI)
ANI General News
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2024 | 10:39 AM IST
A firefight broke out between security personnel and terrorists in Adigam Devsar area of Kulgam district, the Kashmir Zone police said on Saturday.

Based on the specific intelligence input, the Chinar Corps of Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police has launched a joint operation in the area.

In a post on social media platform X, Chinar Corps wrote, "OP ARIGAM, #Kulgam Based on specific intelligence input, a Joint Operation was launched by #IndianArmy & @JmuKmrPolice today at Arigam, #Kulgam. During search terrorists fired indiscriminately and a firefight has ensued. Operation is in progress. #Kashmir @adgpi @NorthernComd_IA."

The operation is in progress and further details are awaited as per the development.

Earlier, on September 22, an encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Chatroo area of Kishtwar district, ahead of the third phase of the legislative assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

Elections are being held in three phases in the territory.

The first phase of assembly polls was held on September 18 while the second phase of polling was held on September 25, in the six districts of Ganderbal, Budgam, Srinagar, and Jammu regions: Rajouri, Reasi, and Poonch.

The third and final phase of polling is scheduled for October 1, while the counting of votes will take place on October 8.

Assembly elections are being held in the Union Territory after a gap of ten years and are the first since the abrogation of Article 370.


First Published: Sep 28 2024 | 10:39 AM IST

