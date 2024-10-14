Security measures tighten as Pakistan set to host SCO meet from Tuesday

Elaborate security measures are in place as Pakistan on Monday was gearing up to host the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit starting Tuesday here in Islamabad. Foreign delegations have started to reach Pakistan to attend the mega international event being held under the shadow of increased terror attacks across the country and the continued protests by jailed former prime minister Imran Khan's party threatening to disrupt the law and order situation. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and prime ministers of China and Russia among others are attending the two-day 23rd SCO Council of Heads of Government (CHG) meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) here to discuss the ongoing cooperation in economy, trade and environment.

The CHG meeting will discuss ongoing cooperation in the fields of economy, trade, environment, socio-cultural linkages and review the performance of the Organisation.

The leaders will adopt important organisational decisions to further enhance cooperation among SCO member States and approve the budget of the Organisation.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in his capacity as the current Chair of the CHG, will preside over the upcoming CHG meeting.

According to the Foreign Office, the SCO member States will be represented by the Prime Ministers of China, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan as well as the First Vice President of Iran apart from Jaishankar.

Prime Minister of Mongolia (Observer State) and Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Foreign Ministers of Turkmenistan (Special Guest) will also participate in the meeting.

A 76-member Russian delegation, 15-member delegation from China, four-member official delegation from India, four-member delegation from Kyrgyzstan and a two-member delegation from Iran have already reached Islamabad.

Seven representatives of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation have also reached Pakistan.

Meanwhile, police, paramilitary rangers and army troops have been deployed to keep peace.