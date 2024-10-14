Army chief Gen Dwivedi embarks on Japan visit to boost defence cooperation

Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi is on a four-day visit to Japan with an aim to bolster defence cooperation between the two countries. During his visit from October 14-17, the Army chief will also visit Hiroshima, wherein he will lay a wreath at the Hiroshima Peace Park and pay floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at his statue at the Peace Park. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The visit marks a "significant step in bolstering defence cooperation between India and Japan," the defence ministry said in a statement here. On Monday, Gen Dwivedi will interact with Sibi George, India's Ambassador to Japan and would thereafter engage in a discussion on India-Japan relations at the Embassy of India in Tokyo.

He will engage in dialogue with the senior military leadership of Japan at the defence ministry in Ichigaya on Tuesday.

During his visit, the Army chief will hold meetings with Gen Yoshida Yoshihide, Chief of Staff, Joint Self Defence Force; Gen Morishita Yasunori, Chief of Staff, Japan Ground Self-Defence Force (JGSDF); Ishikawa Takeshi, Commissioner of Acquisition, Technology and Logistic Agency (ATLA), it said.

The discussions will be aimed at fostering stronger military cooperation between India and Japan.

Gen Dwivedi will also pay homage at the memorial at the MoD, Ichigaya and will be given a Guard of Honour by the JGSDF.

The itinerary also includes an interaction with senior hierarchy of the JGSDF and a visit to the National Institute of Defence Studies.

On Wednesday, the Indian Army chief accompanied by the Chief of Staff, Japan Ground Self Defence Force, will visit Fuji School, wherein he will engage in a conversation with Lt Gen Kodama Yasuyuki, Commanding Gen of Fuji School. Gen Dwivedi will be given a briefing at the School and he will also witness an equipment and facility display.

On the last leg of his visit, the general will visit Hiroshima on October 17, wherein he will lay a wreath at Hiroshima Peace Park and pay floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at his statue at the Peace Park.

The visit by Gen Dwivedi aims at strengthening cooperation between militaries of India and Japan, besides "exploring new avenues of collaboration" between the two nations, the statement said.