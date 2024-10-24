The existence of a covert Israeli drone, known as RA-01 and employed for secret missions, has reportedly come to light through the unauthorised release of US intelligence documents last week.

Reporting on the development, defence portal The War Zone assesses that Israel possessing a small fleet of such long-range stealth drones, which could be capable of intelligence gathering and potentially executing strikes, would be logical given its military needs and advanced uncrewed aviation industry.

The report also noted that these drones would likely be crucial during a significant Israeli operation targeting Iran.

What do we know about Israel's stealth drone?

The mention of the RA-01 Israeli drone appears in classified documents from the US National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA).

American officials have not disputed the authenticity of these documents, which reportedly surfaced online last week via a pro-Iran channel on Telegram.

US authorities were also reportedly investigating whether the unauthorised release was the result of a hack or a leak.

As explained by The War Zone report, the NGA documents focus on observations from October 15-16 during a large force exercise by the Israeli Air Force (IAF), which were reportedly viewed as part of preparations for Israel's retaliation to Iran's ballistic missile attack earlier this month.

In addition to referencing RA-01, the intelligence documents also discussed Israeli air-launched ballistic missile capabilities, which were purportedly utilised in earlier Israeli retaliatory strikes on Iran.

The report notes however that regarding the RA-01, the NGA documents do not provide specific details about its design, capabilities, or the size of the fleet.

Speculating on the significance of the RA-01 nomenclature, the report says that "RA" could indicate reconnaissance and attack capabilities, adding that such a designation aligns with the alpha-numeric naming conventions the Israel Aircraft Industries (IAI) has used for its drone designs in the past.

However, it notes that it is also possible that this designation is one the US intelligence community uses internally, rather than being the name that the Israelis use for the drone.

IAI, the report notes, is known to have at least advanced to the wind tunnel testing phase on a high-altitude, long-endurance drone concept in the 1990s.

The report adds that this drone, named HA-10, featured radar and infrared signature-reducing technologies, and was associated with an Israeli missile defence project that envisaged a missile-armed drone intercepting enemy ballistic missiles during their initial boost phase.

How is Israel using the RA-01 drones?

While the NGA documents do not state that any RA-01 drones were directly observed, the report says that they do mention that there were signs that indicated that they were operational during the period in question.

Citing the intelligence documents, the report adds that these drones were being operated from a restricted area at the Ramon Airbase in the Negev desert, southern Israel.

The report noted that the Ramon Airbase was targeted during Iran's first missile and drone strikes on Israel in April, and that it primarily houses the IAF's F-16I Sufa fighters and AH-64 attack helicopters.

However, the report said that the airbase has also hosted a number of secretive and specialised units over time.

What do the US intelligence documents say?

On Sunday, CNN reported that the US was investigating a leak of its highly classified intelligence about Israeli plans for retaliation against Iran in response to Tehran's missile barrage on October 1.

One unnamed source confirmed to CNN that the documents were authentic, while a US official described the leak as "deeply concerning".

The documents, dated October 15 and 16, reportedly began circulating online on Friday, after they were posted on Telegram by an account called "Middle East Spectator".

According to the report, these documents are marked top secret and were meant to be seen only by the US and its "Five Eyes" allies — the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and New Zealand.

The documents reportedly describe preparations Israel appears to be undertaking for a strike against Iran.

One of the documents, which says it was compiled by the NGA, claims that Israel's plans involve the movement of munitions, with the report providing no further details.

Another document, which is reportedly attributed to the US' National Security Agency, outlines IAF exercises, also believed to be in preparation for a strike against Iran, involving air-to-surface missiles.

At least one of the purported US intelligence documents also suggests something that Israel has declined to confirm publicly over the years: that the country possesses nuclear weapons.

However, the document reportedly says that the US has not received any indication that Israel plans to use its nuclear weapons against Iran.