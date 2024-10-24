Taiwan detects 12 Chinese aircraft, five naval vessels around territory

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) reported Chinese military activity near the island on Thursday and said that by 6 am (local time), 12 Chinese aircraft and five naval vessels were detected in the region.

The MND further reported that five of these aircraft crossed the median line, entering Taiwan's northern and southwestern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ)

In response, the ROC Armed Forces deployed countermeasures, including Combat Air Patrol (CAP) aircraft, Navy vessels, and coastal missile systems.

Sharing a post on X, MND wrote, "12 PLA aircraft and 5 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 5 of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

A day before, MND said that China launched satellites from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center (XSLC), with a flight path crossing over Taiwan's southwestern ADIZ.

Sharing a post on X, Taiwan's MND wrote, "At 9:09 a.m. (UTC+8), China launched satellites from #XSLC, with the flight path over our southwestern ADIZ toward the Western Pacific."

"The altitude is beyond the atmosphere, posing no threat. #ROCArmedForces monitored the process and remain ready to respond," the post added.

Earlier on October 20, Taiwan's military had also reported the transit of the United States and Canadian naval vessels, which sailed through the Taiwan Strait from south to north on October 20.

Sharing a post on X, MND wrote, "One United States and one Canadian naval vessel sailed through the Taiwan Strait from south to north yesterday. During this period, #ROCArmedForces maintained full control over the surrounding sea and airspace, with the situation remaining normal."

The latest Chinese military action is part of tensions between Taiwan and China, with frequent military activity by Beijing around the island.

Taiwan has been governed independently since 1949. However, China considers Taiwan part of its territory and insists on eventual reunification, by force if necessary.