Israeli forces capture senior Hezbollah operative in north Lebanon

The operation took place in the northern Lebanese town of Batroun, the official said without providing the name of the person they detained

Israel Flag, Israel
The operative has been transferred to Israeli territory and is currently being investigated. | Representative Photo: Reuters
AP Batroun (Lebanon)
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 02 2024 | 11:46 PM IST
An Israeli military official said Saturday that Israeli naval forces captured a senior Hezbollah operative in north Lebanon.

The operation took place in the northern Lebanese town of Batroun, the official said without providing the name of the person they detained. 

Earlier on Saturday, Lebanese authorities said it was investigating whether Israel was behind the capture of a Lebanese sea captain who was taken away by a group of armed men who had landed on the coast of Batroun on Friday.

The operative has been transferred to Israeli territory and is currently being investigated, the official said.

First Published: Nov 02 2024 | 11:46 PM IST

