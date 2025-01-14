J-K incomplete without PoK, defence minister Rajnath Singh warns Pak

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said that Jammu and Kashmir is incomplete without Pakistan Occupied Kashmir and warned the neighbouring country against terrorist training camps there.

"Jammu and Kashmir is incomplete without PoK. PoK is nothing more than a foreign territory for Pakistan... PoK's land is being used to run the business of terrorism. Terrorist training camps are being run in PoK... Pakistan will have to destroy them otherwise," Rajnath Singh said while speaking at the 9th Armed Forces Veterans' Day event here.

He said that Lal Bahadur Shastri government at the Centre could have ended cross-border terrorism by converting the tactical advantage gained in the war into a strategic advantage.

"The war between India and Pakistan was fought in Akhnoor in 1965. India succeeded in thwarting the efforts of the Pakistani army. .Pakistan has been promoting illegal infiltration and terrorism since 1965. ..Cross-border terrorism would have ended in 1965 itself, but the then central government was unable to convert the tactical advantage gained in the war into a strategic advantage," he said.

The Defence Minister added that "Our Muslim brothers have sacrificed their lives fighting against terrorism." He pointed out that more than 80 per cent of terrorists entering India are from Pakistan.

He said that one of the top priorities of the Centre is to bridge the "whatever gap exists between Kashmir and the rest of the country."

"The top priority of our government is to bridge whatever gap exists between Kashmir and the rest of the country. Steps are being taken in this direction by J & K CM Omar Abdullah...The Veterans Day celebrations in Akhnoor prove that Akhnoor has the same place in our hearts as Delhi," he said.

Addressing the event, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said veterans are the people who gave everything for the sake of the country.

"You are the people who gave everything for the sake of the country... who didn't worry about their future or lives and were ready to sacrifice and did for the protection of the country... It is now our duty to serve you... it is our duty to pay back by ensuring you live comfortably," he said.

"We will try our best that the reservation is fully used in recruitment, you get all the financial support needed under the schemes without any obstruction... I have no hesitation in saying that the son of a retired soldier, Satish Sharma is in my Cabinet helping me and both of us are trying our best to serve you," he added.

Armed Forces Veterans' Day is celebrated on 14th January every year to recognise the service rendered by the First Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Field Marshal KM Cariappa, who retired on this day in 1953. The day was first celebrated in 2016 and it is commemorated every year since by hosting such interactive events in honour of the Ex-Servicemen.