At least six soldiers were injured in a landmine explosion in the Nowshera sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district earlier today, reported news agency PTI.

The incident occurred around 10:45 am when a soldier inadvertently stepped on a landmine, triggering the explosion. All injured personnel were swiftly evacuated to a nearby hospital, where their condition is reported to be stable.

Officials also revealed that the forward areas near the Line of Control (LoC) are part of an anti-infiltration obstacle system and are scattered with landmines. These mines, designed to thwart infiltrators, can sometimes be displaced by heavy rains, increasing the risk of accidental detonations.