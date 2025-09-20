Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / J&K Police conduct terror-related searches at 8 locations across valley

J&K Police conduct terror-related searches at 8 locations across valley

Searches were being conducted by the Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) at eight locations across the valley as part of its investigations in a case

Srinagar, India-Pakistan war, conflict, army, security personnerl, vigil, ceasefire breach
They said the searches were being conducted in the districts of Srinagar, Baramulla, Anantnag, Kupwara, Pulwama, and Shopian (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Srinagar
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 20 2025 | 11:19 AM IST
Jammu and Kashmir Police's Counter Intelligence Wing on Saturday conducted searches at multiple locations in the valley in a terror-related case, officials said.

Searches were being conducted by the Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) at eight locations across the valley as part of its investigations in the case, the officials said. They said the searches were being conducted in the districts of Srinagar, Baramulla, Anantnag, Kupwara, Pulwama, and Shopian.

"The searches are in pursuance of a search warrant obtained from the competent court in case FIR number 3/2023 of P/S CIK," the officials added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Jammu and KashmirmilitantsTerrorismterrorists

First Published: Sep 20 2025 | 11:19 AM IST

