Jaguar fighter jet crashes in Jamnagar; one pilot safe, another missing

The injured pilot was then taken to the government-run GG Hospital in the city and his condition was stated to be stable, said the SP. Following this, collector Ketan Thakkar also rushed at the spot

Jaguar IAF crash
The cause of the crash was not immediately known. | Photo: Screengrab from ANI video
Press Trust of India Jamnagar
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2025 | 11:06 PM IST
A Jaguar fighter jet of the Indian Air Force crashed at a village near Jamnagar IAF station in Gujarat on Wednesday night while on a training mission with one of the pilots ejecting safely, police officials said.  The pilot, who ejected safely, suffered injures, while the second pilot was missing as he failed to exit the jet in time, they said. The fighter jet crashed at around 9:30 pm in an open field at Suvarda village, nearly 12km from Jamnagar city and caught fire, said district SP Premsukh Delu.  There was no civilian casualty on the ground and the cause of the crash was not immediately known. "While one pilot safely ejected before the crash, another one was still missing as he could not eject in time. The aircraft caught fire after the crash landing. Police and firefighters have rushed to the spot and started searching for the missing pilot," said Delu.  The injured pilot was then taken to the government-run GG Hospital in the city and his condition was stated to be stable, said the SP. Following the incident, district collector Ketan Thakkar also rushed to the spot. He said the fire in the open field triggered by the crash was doused by firefighters.  "We immediately shifted the injured pilot to GG Hospital. The jet crashed in an open field, but there was no civilian casualty. Police as well as Air Force officials are currently trying to locate the missing pilot," said Thakkar.

Topics :IAF aircraftIAF jaguar crashIndian Air Force

First Published: Apr 02 2025 | 11:06 PM IST

