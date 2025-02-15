'Democracy puts food on the table': Jaishankar claps back at US Senator

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar has strongly countered claims that democracy does not directly impact people’s livelihoods, asserting that in India, democracy ensures nutrition support for 800 million people. His remarks came in response to US Senator Elissa Slotkin, who stated at the Munich Security Conference that “democracy doesn’t put food on your table."

Speaking during the panel discussion ‘Live to Vote Another Day: Fortifying Democratic Resilience’, Jaishankar firmly rejected Western political pessimism and highlighted India’s successful democratic model.

'Democracy in India delivers—both votes and food'

Responding to Slotkin’s remark, Jaishankar made it clear that in India, democracy is not just a political system—it is a mechanism for delivering essential services to millions.

"Senator, you said that democracy doesn’t put food on your table. Actually, in my part of the world, it does. Because we are a democratic society, we give nutrition support and food to 800 million people. For them, it is a matter of how healthy they are and how full their stomachs are," Jaishankar said.

"The point I want to make is that different parts of the world are going through different conversations. Please do not assume that this is a universal phenomenon—it is not," he added.

Jaishankar defends India’s democracy

Earlier in the discussion, Jaishankar also dismissed the idea that global democracy is under threat, pointing to India’s high voter participation and efficient electoral process.

"I think I appeared to be an optimist in what is relatively a pessimistic panel, if not room. I will begin by sticking up my finger—don’t take it badly, it is the index finger. This mark you see on my nail is a mark of a person who has just voted. We just had an election in my state (Delhi). Last year, we had a national election. In Indian elections, roughly two-thirds of the eligible voters vote. At the national elections, (out of) the electorate of about 900 million, about 700 million voted. We count the votes in a single day," he said.

He further added, "From the time we started voting in the modern era, 20 per cent more people vote today than they did decades ago. So, the first message is that somehow democracy is in trouble globally—I am sorry, I have to differ with it. Right now, we are living well. We are voting well. We are optimistic about the direction of our democracy, and for us, democracy is actually delivered."

Jaishankar also highlighted India's transparent electoral process, emphasising: "Nobody disputes the result after it is announced."

Jaishankar calls out the West’s selective approach to democracy

Jaishankar also slammed the West’s historical double standards on democracy, arguing that while Western nations champion democracy at home, they have supported non-democratic forces abroad.

"There was a time when the West treated democracy as a Western characteristic and was busy encouraging non-democratic forces in the Global South. It still does. I can point to some very recent ones where everything that you say you value at home, you don’t practice abroad," he said.

He further urged Western leaders to recognise successful democratic models outside their own, especially in countries like India that have maintained democratic integrity despite challenges.

"When you look at our part of the world, we are pretty much the only country that has done that. So, I think this is something the West should look at because if you do want democracy to eventually prevail, it is important the West also embraces the successful models outside the West," he added.