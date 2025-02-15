US to deport 119 more Indians as Trump's immigration crackdown continues

The US is set to deport 119 Indian nationals as part of President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown. A US military C-17 aircraft will land at Amritsar International Airport on Saturday around 10 pm, carrying the deportees, according to reports.

This is the second round of deportations, following last week's repatriation of 104 illegal Indian migrants who were also flown back in a US military transport aircraft.

The latest deportation includes 67 individuals from Punjab, 33 from Haryana, eight from Gujarat, three from Uttar Pradesh, two each from Rajasthan and Maharashtra, and one each from Goa, Jammu and Kashmir, and Himachal Pradesh.

According to news agency PTI, the deportation flights will continue every two weeks until all illegal Indian immigrants in the US are sent back.

PM Modi and Trump's talks on immigration and human trafficking

The deportations come shortly after PM Narendra Modi’s visit to the US, where he met President Trump to discuss key bilateral issues, including immigration.

During a joint press conference, PM Modi reaffirmed India’s commitment to accepting its citizens living illegally in the US, but also emphasised the need to combat human trafficking, which he said is a major factor driving illegal migration.

"They are shown big dreams and most of them are misled and brought here. We must attack this system of human trafficking. The US and India should work together to dismantle such an ecosystem so that human trafficking ends... Our bigger fight is against that entire network, and we are confident that President Trump will fully cooperate with India in finishing this ecosystem," PM Modi said.

Also Read

Controversy over treatment of Indian deportees

The treatment of deported Indian nationals has sparked outrage among the public and Opposition parties. Reports of deportees being handcuffed and shackled during their journey have led to strong criticism of the Indian government’s handling of the situation.

The US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has defended these measures, stating that they are standard security protocols used to prevent escape attempts or disruptions during deportation flights.

However, many have argued that shackling individuals who have not committed crimes beyond immigration violations is excessive and inhumane.

Opposition leaders have called on the Indian government to take a stronger stand against the unfair treatment of its citizens abroad.

India engages with US on deportee treatment

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addressed the issue in Parliament, confirming that India is in discussions with US officials to ensure deportees are treated with dignity.

He emphasised that while India respects immigration laws, it expects humane treatment for its citizens.

As the Trump administration tightens immigration laws, thousands of Indians living in the US illegally are facing uncertain futures. The Indian government is now under pressure to strengthen border control measures and find diplomatic solutions to curb illegal migration.

(With agency inputs)