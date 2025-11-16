Jaishankar to meet Russian FM Lavrov ahead of Putin's visit to India

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is scheduled to meet his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov here on Monday to discuss bilateral ties ahead of President Vladimir Putin's New Delhi visit next month.

According to Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, Jaishankar is arriving here to lead the Indian delegation at the meeting of Council of Prime Ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) on Tuesday.

Pakistan, also a member of SCO, will be represented by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar. However, according to sources, there is no provision for his bilateral meeting with Jaishankar.

According to Kremlin sources, Putin is scheduled to meet the leaders of the SCO, hosted by Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.