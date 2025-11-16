Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Jaishankar to meet Russian FM Lavrov ahead of Putin's visit to India

Jaishankar to meet Russian FM Lavrov ahead of Putin's visit to India

According to Kremlin sources, Putin is scheduled to meet the leaders of the SCO, hosted by Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin

Sergey Lavrov, Sergey, S Jaishankar, Jaishankar
Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, right, and India's Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar. | Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India Moscow
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 16 2025 | 7:55 PM IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is scheduled to meet his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov here on Monday to discuss bilateral ties ahead of President Vladimir Putin's New Delhi visit next month.

According to Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, Jaishankar is arriving here to lead the Indian delegation at the meeting of Council of Prime Ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) on Tuesday.

Pakistan, also a member of SCO, will be represented by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar. However, according to sources, there is no provision for his bilateral meeting with Jaishankar.

China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan are founding members of the SCO which was later expanded by admitting India, Pakistan, Iran and Belarus as full members.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Vladimir PutinS JaishankarSergey LavrovIndia-Russia ties

First Published: Nov 16 2025 | 7:55 PM IST

