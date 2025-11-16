Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Delhi blast: Police boost anti-terror security, seize 34 vehicles

Delhi blast: Police boost anti-terror security, seize 34 vehicles

Joint Commissioner of Police (Central Range) Madhur Verma, along with district DCPs, ACPs, SHOs, and specialised units, has been holding frequent coordination meetings with Market Welfare Associations

The security push is part of a broader strategy implemented after the blast, he said. (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 16 2025 | 6:01 PM IST
In the aftermath of the Red Fort blast that killed 13 people, the central district has intensified anti-terror measures across key stretches of the national capital, carrying out extensive verification drives, enhanced picket checking, and strengthening armed deployment at sensitive spots, an official said on Sunday.

"On Saturday night, teams seized 34 unattended vehicles during a special operation, while 417 challans were issued under the Delhi Police Act in a five-hour checking drive," the officer said.

The security push is part of a broader strategy implemented after the blast, he said.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Central Range) Madhur Verma, along with district DCPs, ACPs, SHOs, and specialised units, has been holding frequent coordination meetings with Market Welfare Associations (MWAs), RWAs, shopkeepers, and vendors.

"Police teams have been conducting area domination exercises, surprise inspections, and mock drills to test operational readiness. Armed personnel have been deployed at crowded markets, religious places, tourist spots, and vital installations," he added.

The officer further said verification drives have been intensified at hotels, guest houses, cyber cafes, malls, cinemas, chemical shops, SIM card retailers, and commercial hubs. He said the verification of tenants, servants, labourers, and security guards has also been scaled up to prevent any possible infiltration by anti-social elements.

He said that as part of the high-alert response, strict picket checking was conducted between 5 pm and 10 pm on Saturday across the district. Police checked 683 vehicles at multiple barriers and verified 24 strangers during the operation.

"The objective was to enhance visibility, deterrence, and real-time vigilance. Public announcements and awareness briefings are being regularly conducted by patrolling teams, urging citizens to immediately report any suspicious object, vehicle, or person," the officer added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 16 2025 | 6:01 PM IST

