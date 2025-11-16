Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Navy to commission indigenous anti-submarine warfare vessel on Nov 24

Navy to commission indigenous anti-submarine warfare vessel on Nov 24

With her blend of firepower, stealth and mobility, the ship is designed to hunt submarines, conduct coastal patrols, and secure India's vital maritime approaches, a Navy spokesperson said

An Indian Navy Project–75, Kalvari-Class submarine deployed at sea. Six are currently operational, with three follow-on vessels slated for production
Equipped with torpedoes and anti-submarine rockets, the first of the Mahe-class ASW-SWC was delivered to the Navy on October 23. | Photo: PIB
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 16 2025 | 6:51 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Anti-submarine warfare shallow-water craft 'Mahe', equipped with torpedoes, multi-functional anti-submarine rockets and advanced radars and sonars, is set to be commissioned into the Indian Navy on November 24, officials said on Sunday.

The first of the eight Anti-submarine warfare shallow water craft (ASW SWC) being built by the Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) is named after Mahe, the historic port town in Puducherry, and symbolises India's rich maritime heritage.

With her blend of firepower, stealth and mobility, the ship is designed to hunt submarines, conduct coastal patrols, and secure India's vital maritime approaches, a Navy spokesperson said.

Equipped with torpedoes and anti-submarine rockets, the first of the Mahe-class ASW-SWC was delivered to the Navy on October 23.

The Navy is poised to script another milestone in its indigenous shipbuilding journey with the commissioning of 'Mahe' at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai on November 24, the spokesperson said.

'Mahe' represents the cutting-edge of the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative in naval ship design and construction. Compact yet powerful, the ship embodies agility, precision and endurance qualities vital for dominating the littorals, the Navy said.

With more than 80 per cent indigenous content, the Mahe-class showcases India's growing mastery in warship design, construction and integration, it said.

Named after the historic coastal town on the Malabar Coast, the ship's crest features an 'Urumi', the flexible sword of Kalarippayattu', a martial art from Kerala, symbolising agility, precision, and lethal grace, the Navy said.

The commissioning of 'Mahe' will mark the arrival of a new generation of indigenous shallow-water combatants -- sleek, swift, and resolutely Indian, it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Delhi blast: Police boost anti-terror security, seize 34 vehicles

Best practices of 3 forces to be merged under jointness plan: CDS Gen

Jaishankar discusses regional development, ties with Bahraini counterpart

Climate finance failure by developed nations hurts NDCs: India at COP30

Indonesia interested in buying BrahMos missile, says Rajnath Singh

Topics :Indian NavyIndian submarineNaval Warship

First Published: Nov 16 2025 | 6:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story