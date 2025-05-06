Japan, Germany, Mauritius seek more Indian talent: EAM S Jaishankar

SEO-optimised URL

Japan, Germany, Mauritius seek more Indian talent: S Jaishankar

Global demand rising for Indian skills, says S Jaishankar at GATI launch

Jaishankar: More countries keen to welcome Indian skilled workers

Japan, Mauritius, Germany, and a host of other countries are keen on welcoming more Indian talent into their economies, while significant demand exists in Malaysia and Singapore, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Tuesday.

Speaking at the launch of the Global Access to Talent from India (GATI) Foundation — an immigration-focused initiative aimed at building scalable immigration pathways for Indian talent to key global markets — Jaishankar said Mauritius wants to establish a flow of Indian workers across different domains, similar to Israel, and has concluded an understanding with New Delhi.

"Only yesterday, the Speaker of Japan was here to advocate an action plan that would create a concrete and predictable flow of Indian skills to his country. It would help take forward the specialised skilled workers agreement (SSWA) concluded a few years ago," Jaishankar said. Economies such as Australia and Germany have seen a significant increase in working Indians through migration and mobility partnerships as well as through SSWAs with 22 nations, the minister added. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz had spoken of increasing the employment visas for Indians fourfold.

"My counterparts in Italy, and again I note the ambassador here before me, in Spain, in Austria, in Greece, have all shown an appetite to tap into our human resources pool as urgently and effectively as possible. This, I emphasise, is just the tip of the iceberg, and we must prepare for what is below the waterline," the minister said.

In May 2023, India signed an agreement with Israel to send 42,000 Indian workers, primarily in the construction industry. Both sides are keen to expand it further. As of early March, 6,694 Indian workers have reached Israel and are working with 195 Israeli companies, data from the Ministry of External Affairs shows.

Jaishankar said sharper strategic competition among major powers, the insecurities of the Covid experience, demographic changes, and the spread of new technologies have led to the emergence of the global workplace. There are 34 million Indians and persons of Indian origin (PIOs) living and working abroad, of which about half are Indian citizens. "Given global trends, the possibility of expanding that, even in the near term, is very serious," Jaishankar said.

Mobility is currently largely regulated by the Emigration Act, 1983, which is being examined by the government for updating in line with current requirements, Jaishankar said. It "was designed to address the demands of a particular geography in a certain era. However, times have changed and our vistas have expanded. We need to be more promotional and aware of new possibilities, even while taking care of the vulnerable," he said.

"It is vital that we promote legal mobility and strongly discourage — I would argue even prohibit — non-legal ones. The challenge of the black economy has to be faced, from the viewpoint of the talent flow, our societal good, as well as of national security."

GATI Foundation

As part of its aim of positioning India as a leading ‘global talent hub’, GATI aims to unlock global labour mobility for Indians by building scalable and circular migration pathways through a collaborative ecosystem of governments, businesses, and nonprofits. It aims to increase the share of inward remittances in India’s GDP from the current 2.5 per cent to 4–5 per cent, unlocking $170 billion. Raising the annual overseas migrant flow to 2–2.5 million is another target.

The initiative has been set up by the Ashish Dhawan-led Convergence Foundation, the Godrej Foundation, and Manish Sabharwal, vice-chairman of Teamlease Services. It is in talks with a few states and the Centre for partnerships.