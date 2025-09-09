Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Kulgam encounter: Two terrorists, two jawans killed as op enters second day

Kulgam encounter: Two terrorists, two jawans killed as op enters second day

The encounter erupted after security forces launched a search operation in the Gudar forest area of Kulgam based on specific intelligence about the presence of terrorists

Pahalgam terror attack
During the operation, two soldiers, identified as Sub Perbhat Gaur and Lance Naik Narender Sindhu, and an Army major were injured in the gunfight | Photo: Reuters
Press Trust of India Srinagar
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2025 | 11:41 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The encounter in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir entered the second day on Tuesday as security forces were engaged in a gunbattle with terrorists.

"The operation against terrorists in Kulgam has resumed this morning after a brief lull in firing overnight," an official said here.

Two terrorists, including one believed to be a Pakistani national, and two soldiers were killed in the fierce encounter that started on Monday. An Army major was also injured in the operation.

The encounter erupted after security forces launched a search operation in the Gudar forest area of Kulgam based on specific intelligence about the presence of terrorists, who opened fire on the security forces.

During the operation, two soldiers, identified as Sub Perbhat Gaur and Lance Naik Narender Sindhu, and an Army major were injured in the gunfight, the officials said.

Gaur and Sindhu succumbed to their injuries while the officer's condition is stated to be stable.

A tweet by the Army's Kashmir-based Chinar Corps said that it "honours the supreme sacrifice of the bravehearts, Sub Perbhat Gaur and L/Nk Narender Sindhu, in line of duty for the nation. Their courage and dedication will forever inspire us".

Earlier, based on an intelligence input from Jammu and Kashmir police, a joint search operation was launched by the Army, CRPF and police in the Guddar forest of Kulgam.

Vigilant troops observed suspicious activity and were met with gunfire when they challenged the terrorists.

Initial reports indicate one of the neutralised terrorists was a local, while the second is believed to be a foreign militant with the code name 'Rehman Bhai'.

Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat visited the encounter site in Guddar, where he praised the joint operation led by the Army.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

PM Modi to inaugurate Combined Commanders' Conference in Kolkata on Sept 15

Varanasi decked up to welcome PM Modi, Mauritius PM Ramgoolam on Sept 11

Indian Army, Navy hold high-altitude combat diving training in Sikkim

EU considers fresh set of sanctions on Russia to hit banks and oil trade

Israel airstrikes kill 5 in Lebanon, including 4 Hezbollah members

Topics :KulgamKashmir encounterJammu and KashmirIndian Armyterrorists

First Published: Sep 09 2025 | 11:40 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story