Kulgam encounter: Two terrorists, two jawans killed as op enters second day

The encounter in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir entered the second day on Tuesday as security forces were engaged in a gunbattle with terrorists.
"The operation against terrorists in Kulgam has resumed this morning after a brief lull in firing overnight," an official said here.
Two terrorists, including one believed to be a Pakistani national, and two soldiers were killed in the fierce encounter that started on Monday. An Army major was also injured in the operation.
The encounter erupted after security forces launched a search operation in the Gudar forest area of Kulgam based on specific intelligence about the presence of terrorists, who opened fire on the security forces.
During the operation, two soldiers, identified as Sub Perbhat Gaur and Lance Naik Narender Sindhu, and an Army major were injured in the gunfight, the officials said.
Gaur and Sindhu succumbed to their injuries while the officer's condition is stated to be stable.
A tweet by the Army's Kashmir-based Chinar Corps said that it "honours the supreme sacrifice of the bravehearts, Sub Perbhat Gaur and L/Nk Narender Sindhu, in line of duty for the nation. Their courage and dedication will forever inspire us".
Earlier, based on an intelligence input from Jammu and Kashmir police, a joint search operation was launched by the Army, CRPF and police in the Guddar forest of Kulgam.
Vigilant troops observed suspicious activity and were met with gunfire when they challenged the terrorists.
Initial reports indicate one of the neutralised terrorists was a local, while the second is believed to be a foreign militant with the code name 'Rehman Bhai'.
Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat visited the encounter site in Guddar, where he praised the joint operation led by the Army.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app