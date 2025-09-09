Indian Army, Navy hold high-altitude combat diving training in Sikkim

A joint Scuba and Combat Diving Exercise was conducted by the Indian Army PARA (Special Forces) and the Indian Navy MARINE COMMANDOS (MARCOS) in Sikkim at an altitude of 17,000 feet, from 30 August to 5 September, said a press release from Defence PRO on Monday.

During the training, participants carried out open circuit air diving, closed circuit pure oxygen diving, dives up to a depth of 17 metres in extreme cold-water conditions, and combat night diving.

Conducted amidst treacherous terrain and freezing waters, the exercise showcased the exceptional professionalism, adaptability and courage of the Special Forces of the Indian Army and the elite Marine Commandos of the Indian Navy. The high-altitude environment added unique challenges, reinforcing operational readiness and expanding the limits of combat diving capability.