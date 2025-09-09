Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Indian Army, Navy hold high-altitude combat diving training in Sikkim

Indian Army, Navy hold high-altitude combat diving training in Sikkim

During the training, participants carried out open circuit air diving, closed circuit pure oxygen diving, dives up to a depth of 17 metres in extreme cold-water conditions, and combat night diving

Combat diving, Indian army, navy, marcos, Para SF
The high-altitude exercise in treacherous, freezing waters showcased the professionalism, adaptability, and courage of Indian Army Special Forces and Navy MARCOS commandos | Image: DD News
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2025 | 7:54 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A joint Scuba and Combat Diving Exercise was conducted by the Indian Army PARA (Special Forces) and the Indian Navy MARINE COMMANDOS (MARCOS) in Sikkim at an altitude of 17,000 feet, from 30 August to 5 September, said a press release from Defence PRO on Monday.

During the training, participants carried out open circuit air diving, closed circuit pure oxygen diving, dives up to a depth of 17 metres in extreme cold-water conditions, and combat night diving.

Conducted amidst treacherous terrain and freezing waters, the exercise showcased the exceptional professionalism, adaptability and courage of the Special Forces of the Indian Army and the elite Marine Commandos of the Indian Navy. The high-altitude environment added unique challenges, reinforcing operational readiness and expanding the limits of combat diving capability.

Such training is essential to prepare soldiers for future battlefields where unpredictability is the only constant. Operating in rarefied high-altitude conditions, executing precision tasks in freezing waters, and integrating combat diving into joint operations strengthens resilience and versatility. Exercises of this nature also enhance jointmanship between the Services, sharpen specialised combat skills, and ensure that India's elite forces remain mission-ready across diverse terrains--from the high Himalayas to the deep seas.

Speaking on the occasion, the Team Commander stated, "Training in these extreme conditions tests every aspect of a soldier's endurance, skill and mental strength. It ensures that when called upon, our teams can operate effectively in any environment, no matter how harsh or demanding. This exercise reflects the spirit of jointmanship and the commitment of our elite forces to remain prepared for every challenge.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

EU considers fresh set of sanctions on Russia to hit banks and oil trade

Israel airstrikes kill 5 in Lebanon, including 4 Hezbollah members

'Unfair and unreasonable': China envoy slams US on tariffs against India

BSF nabs Pakistani intruder at international border in Jammu's RS Pura

Jaishankar meets Iowa Governor Reynolds, discusses India-US economic ties

Topics :Indian NavyIndian ArmySikkimDefence news

First Published: Sep 09 2025 | 7:54 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story