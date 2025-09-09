PM Modi to inaugurate Combined Commanders' Conference in Kolkata on Sept 15

The Armed Forces will host the Combined Commanders' Conference (CCC) 2025 in Kolkata, West Bengal, from September 15 to 17, 2025. The theme for this year's conference is 'Year of Reforms - Transforming for the Future', said a statement from the Ministry of Defence on Monday.
The conference will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister and will also be graced by the Defence Minister, National Security Advisor, Raksha Rajya Mantri, Chief of Defence Staff and Defence Secretary. Secretaries from other Ministries are also likely to be present in addition to officers from the three Services and the Integrated Defence Staff.
The CCC 2025 will focus on Reforms, Transformation & Change and Operational Preparedness. Together, these reflect the Armed Forces' commitment to institutional reforms, deeper integration and technological modernisation, while sustaining a high level of multi-domain operational readiness.
The deliberations will seek to further strengthen the Armed Forces, which are agile and decisive in an increasingly complex Geo-Strategic landscape. Continuing with the tradition of inclusive engagement, the conference will feature interactive sessions with officers and personnel of various ranks from the Armed Forces, ensuring that field-level perspectives enrich the discussions at the highest level.
The CCC is the apex-level brainstorming forum of the Armed Forces, bringing together the nation's top civil and military leadership to exchange views at the conceptual and strategic levels.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
