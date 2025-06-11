Looking to deepening ties, centrepiece is FTA: EAM on India-EU relations

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Wednesday spoke at the German Marshall Fund Brussels Forum 2025, where he highlighted the importance of India's relationship with the European Union.

Jaishankar stated that India gives "pretty high priority" to its relations with the EU, highlighting the growing interest in Europe over the past decade.

Jaishankar expressed optimism about the India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA), saying that discussions have been positive and that the agreement is "within sight" of being finalised by the end of the year.

Jaishankar said, "We are really looking to deepening our ties, the centrepiece is the FTA."

He said his meetings have been very positive and noted that discussions took place on mobility and talent flows, education. On the timeline for the fruition of the Free Trade Agreement between India and the EU, EAM Jaishankar noted that since the visit of the College of Commissioners in February, "A lot has been done and everything that I heard on this trip gives me the confidence that it's within sight that by the end of this year it is feasible to do this". Jaishankar also addressed the trade tensions between the EU and the US, stating that India values its relations with both partners and will deal with each on terms that are mutually beneficial.

He acknowledged that Europe has distinct positions on many issues, which may not always align with those of the US. Jaishankar said, "We see today that Europe has a distinct position on many issues, those are not necessarily the positions shared today in the United States, so that's a reality. We value our relations with the US as we do with the EU we will deal with each one on terms which are best for both of us." On the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Jaishankar reiterated India's position that differences between countries cannot be settled by war and that negotiations are the best way forward.