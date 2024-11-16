Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Manipur govt urges Centre to withdraw notification reimposing Afspa

Manipur govt urges Centre to withdraw notification reimposing Afspa

The Ministry of Home Affairs had on November 14 reimposed Afspa in areas falling under Sekmai PS and Lamsang PS in Imphal West district, Lamlai in Imphal East, Moirang in Bishnupur among other places

N Biren Singh, Biren Singh, Biren
The Centre has reimposed the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act in Manipur's six police station areas. | File Photo of Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh: PTI
Press Trust of India Imphal
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 16 2024 | 11:55 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Manipur government has requested the Centre to review and withdraw Afspa from areas falling under the jurisdiction of six police stations in the state, an official said on Saturday.

The Centre has reimposed the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act in Manipur's six police station areas, including the violence-hit Jiribam. 

A letter from the Joint Secretary (Home) to the Centre, mentioned that "the state cabinet has deliberated upon the same (reimposition of Afspa) in its meeting held on November 15 and has decided to recommend to the Central government to review and withdraw the said declaration of areas falling under the jurisdiction of six police stations in the state as disturbed areas under Section 3 of Afspa 1958."  "It is accordingly requested to kindly review and withdraw the notification dated 14-11-2024 in public interest," it said.

The Ministry of Home Affairs had on November 14 reimposed Afspa in areas falling under Sekmai PS and Lamsang PS in Imphal West district, Lamlai in Imphal East, Moirang in Bishnupur, Leimakhong in Kangpokpi and Jiribam in Jiribam district.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Protest erupts in Imphal valley after three bodies found in Jiribam

Six houses torched, tribal villagers attacked in Manipur's Jiribam

Security forces recover arms and ammunition from several areas in Manipur

Centre sanctioned 7,000 houses for internally displaced people: Manipur CM

Govt okays 50 National Highways projects in Manipur; all you need to know

Topics :Manipur govtManipurBiren SinghAFSPA

First Published: Nov 16 2024 | 11:55 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story