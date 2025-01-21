Rubio is now Trump's secretary of state: His views on India, China, Pak

Florida Senator Marco Rubio was unanimously confirmed as the United States’ secretary of state on Monday, becoming the first Hispanic to hold the position of the country’s top diplomat. A staunch advocate for American interests, Rubio’s confirmation marks the first Cabinet appointment under President Donald Trump’s administration.

During his confirmation hearing, Rubio outlined America’s foreign policy challenges, focusing extensively on China as the greatest threat to US prosperity in the 21st century.

Focus on China: ‘A weapon against us’

Earlier on January 16, echoing Trump’s anti-globalist rhetoric, Rubio criticised the US’s “unbalanced relationship” with China, blaming it on decades of globalist policies. He pledged a robust foreign policy prioritising America’s core interests to counter China’s growing influence, particularly in the Indo-Pacific region.

“Communist China continues to aggressively expand its domain, challenging the sovereignty and autonomy of our regional partners,” Rubio said. “It’s crucial for the US to stand firm in countering these tactics alongside allies like India.”

Although he addressed challenges in the Middle East, Latin America, and Eastern Europe, Rubio devoted much of his five-hour Senate confirmation hearing to emphasising that without prompt and significant policy changes, China would continue to pose the “greatest threat” to American prosperity in the 21st century.

“If we don’t change course, we are going to live in a world where much of what matters to us on a daily basis, from our security to our health, will be dependent on whether the Chinese allow us to have it or not,” Rubio testified to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, according to a report by the Associated Press.

Strengthening ties with India

Rubio has consistently championed a closer US-India partnership. In the Senate, he introduced the US-India Defence Cooperation Act, proposing that India be treated on par with US allies such as Japan, Israel, and NATO members regarding technology transfers and military collaboration.

The legislation highlights the importance of India in countering Chinese influence, asserting that deepening strategic, economic, and military ties with New Delhi is vital. The act also calls for:

• Expediting excess defence articles to India.

• Expanding military education and training cooperation.

• Formalising a memorandum of understanding for increased military collaboration.

Stance on Pakistan

Rubio has taken a firm stance against Pakistan, particularly regarding its alleged support for terrorism. His proposed legislation aims to restrict US security assistance to Pakistan if evidence shows sponsorship of terrorism against India.

“India is not alone in this fight,” Rubio asserted. “The US stands ready to support its regional partners in safeguarding their sovereignty and security.”

A new era of diplomacy

Born in Miami to Cuban immigrants, Rubio’s appointment is being hailed as historic and pivotal. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chair Jim Risch praised his qualifications and vision for addressing global threats, including those posed by China, Russia, and Iran.

Rubio’s confirmation signals a shift toward a more assertive American foreign policy, with a focus on strengthening alliances and countering global adversaries. As secretary of state, Rubio is expected to champion policies that prioritise American interests while fostering critical partnerships like that with India, setting the stage for a dynamic era of US diplomacy.