Indian Armed Forces conclude exercise 'Devil Strike' successfully

This collaborative endeavour between Army's elite airborne troops and the Indian Air Force showcased seamless integration, operational excellence, and readiness to operate in challenging environments

Key highlights of the exercise included the deployment of advanced technologies and state-of-the-art equipment. | Representative Image
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 20 2025 | 3:57 PM IST
The Indian Armed Forces have successfully concluded Exercise Devil Strike, a high-intensity joint exercise held from 16 to 19 January.

This collaborative endeavour between the Indian Army's elite airborne troops and the Indian Air Force showcased seamless integration, operational excellence, and readiness to operate in the most challenging environments, according to an official press release.

Conducted across Training Areas and Firing Ranges, the exercise focused on validating complex airborne operations, including precision insertion of troops and equipment into hostile terrains. It also tested and refined logistic sustenance strategies, ensuring troops remained operationally effective under extreme conditions.

Key highlights of the exercise included the deployment of advanced technologies and state-of-the-art equipment for precise and efficient delivery of forces to remote locations; execution of synchronized airborne drills that demonstrated unparalleled coordination between the Army and Air Force; and successful completion of mission scenarios simulating real-world operational challenges.

Lieutenant General Zubin A Minwala, AVSM, YSM, GOC 33 Corps who observed the exercise commended the participating units' professionalism and adaptability.

Speaking about the exercise, he remarked, "Exercise Devil Strike has once again demonstrated our Armed Forces' ability to adapt, innovate, and operate as a cohesive unit in diverse operational scenarios. It reflects our commitment to maintaining readiness for future challenges."

The exercise has significantly enhanced joint operational capabilities, reaffirming the Indian Armed Forces' preparedness to safeguard national interests and respond effectively to any emerging threat. Exercise Devil Strike is yet another milestone in the ongoing efforts to maintain operational excellence and ensure the nation's security, according to the press release.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 20 2025 | 3:57 PM IST

