Donald Trump's inauguration: What a front-row seat for Jaishankar means

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar was accorded a front-row seat alongside Ecuadorean President Daniel Noboa during the inauguration event of US President Donald Trump on Monday, reflecting the strength of India-US ties under Trump's administration. This was seen as a significant upgrade in protocol, as noted by an India TV report. In contrast, Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya was seated two rows behind. Earlier, Jaishankar expressed his gratitude on X, stating that he felt "privileged" to represent India at the swearing-in ceremony.

EAM Jaishankar attended the inauguration of US President Trump in Washington DC on Monday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Special Envoy, delivering a letter from the PM to the newly sworn-in President, according to sources quoted by news agency ANI. Jaishankar was seated in the front row among other prominent global figures at the ceremony.

On the microblogging platform X, Jaishankar said, "Privileged to represent as External Affairs Minister and Special Envoy of PM at the Swearing-In Ceremony of the 47th President of the United States of America today in Washington DC."

Sources quoted by ANI stated that the external affairs minister's attendance at the presidential inauguration aligned with India's customary practice of sending special envoys to the swearing-in ceremonies of heads of state and government.

Trump took the oath of office as the 47th US President during an indoor ceremony at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, with US Chief Justice John Roberts administering the oath. Before Trump's swearing-in, JD Vance was inaugurated as the 50th US Vice-President.

During his visit to the US, the EAM on Sunday met with his counterparts from Australia and Japan to discuss bilateral matters as well as issues related to the QUAD—a diplomatic partnership involving Australia, India, Japan, and the United States committed to promoting an open, stable, and prosperous Indo-Pacific.

His presence at the inauguration highlights the significance of India-US relations and the broader diplomatic partnerships as President Trump begins his second term in office.

