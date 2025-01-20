Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

The soldier was being evacuated for requisite medical care, officials said, adding that the operation was still in progress

The search operations were underway in the Sopore district to track down terrorists. | Representative Photo: PTI
ANI
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 20 2025 | 3:52 PM IST
A solider sustained critical injuries on Monday during the search operations being carried out by the Kashmir Police, Indian Army and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) at Zaloora village in Baramulla district, which is a few kilometres away from Sopore.

The soldier was being evacuated for requisite medical care, officials said, adding that the operation was still in progress.

The search operations were underway in the Sopore district to track down terrorists.

This comes after security forces and police busted a hideout during a cordon and search operation in Sopore, police said on Sunday.

The CASO was launched in the Zaloora. The area has been cordoned off after gunshots were heard in the area.

"During a CASO launched by Police & SFs at Zaloora, Sopore a hideout was busted. During the same, fire was observed from inside. Area cordoned off," Kashmir Zone Police said in a post on X on Sunday.

First Published: Jan 20 2025 | 3:52 PM IST

