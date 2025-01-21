Musk accused of Nazi salute at Donald Trump's inauguration event

The internet is up in arms over Elon Musk raising his right arm at Donald Trump's inauguration event in Washington DC. The tech billionaire Elon Musk is under fire after making gestures that online critics likened to Nazi salutes during a speech celebrating Donald Trump’s swearing-in as the 47th President of the United States.

Speaking to Trump supporters at Washington, DC’s Capital One Arena on Monday, Musk praised the November 4 election results, calling them “no ordinary victory.”

“This was a fork in the road of human civilisation,” Musk said. “This one really mattered. Thank you for making it happen! Thank you.”

During his speech, Musk struck his chest with his right hand before extending his arm upward at an angle, palm down and fingers together. He then turned to face the crowd behind him and repeated the gesture.

Online outrage erupts

Musk’s actions quickly sparked outrage online, with critics accusing him of mimicking the infamous Nazi “Sieg Heil” salute.

“This honestly could not look more like a Nazi salute,” British journalist Owen Jones wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter. Israeli media outlet Haaretz also described it as a “‘Roman salute,’ a fascist symbol most commonly associated with Nazi Germany.”

However, not everyone interpreted Musk’s gesture in the same light. The Anti-Defamation League (ADL), a leading organisation against anti-Semitism, defended Musk, calling it an “awkward gesture in a moment of enthusiasm, not a Nazi salute.”

“In this moment, all sides should give one another a bit of grace, perhaps even the benefit of the doubt, and take a breath,” the ADL wrote in astatement. “This is a new beginning. Let’s hope for healing and work toward unity in the months and years ahead.”

Musk’s shift to the Right

The controversy comes amid Musk’s noticeable political shift toward the right. Once known for his apolitical or libertarian stances, Musk has become an outspoken supporter of Trump, who narrowly survived an assassination attempt in July.

Earlier this month, Musk hosted Alice Weidel, leader of Germany’s far-right Alternative for Germany party, on his social media platform X. He previously endorsed the party in Germany’s upcoming national elections.

Reports have also surfaced of Musk donating substantial sums to right-wing political parties in Europe. Among these are the UK’s Reform Party, which advocates for reduced immigration and a hardline stance on Brexit, and Germany’s AfD, known for its controversial positions on immigration and climate policy.