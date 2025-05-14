Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Mock drill conducted in villages near Tarapur Atomic Power Station

Mock drill conducted in villages near Tarapur Atomic Power Station

Shelter facilities were activated for 940 residents whose homes were not deemed sufficiently protective, and a simulated evacuation of 45 citizens was carried out

Tarapur plant
Shelter facilities were activated for 940 residents whose homes were not deemed sufficiently protective, and a simulated evacuation of 45 citizens was carried out. | Credit: Wikipedia
Press Trust of India Palghar
May 14 2025
A mock drill to test the preparedness of government agencies in the event of radiological and nuclear emergencies was conducted on Wednesday across 19 villages in the vicinity of the Tarapur Atomic Power Station in Palghar district of Maharashtra, officials said.

The "National Mock Exercise" saw the distribution of 31,381 iodine tablets to citizens in the designated villages as a precautionary measure against radiation.

Shelter facilities were activated for 940 residents whose homes were not deemed sufficiently protective, and a simulated evacuation of 45 citizens was carried out.

"This comprehensive drill tested the coordinated response capabilities of multiple agencies and ensured the safety protocols for the surrounding population were robust and effective," said Palghar District Disaster Management Cell officer Vivekanand Kadam.

The drill was jointly planned by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), New Delhi, and the Palghar District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).

Various agencies, including the Indian Navy, Coast Guard, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Civil Defence Force, local police, Home Guards, and various government departments, participated, Kadam said.

"Disaster Mitras" (disaster response volunteers) from Nashik and Thane also played a crucial role.

Historically, such safety drills were conducted biennially. However, new NDMA directives now mandate an annual live drill, making today's exercise the first under this new, more frequent schedule, Kadam added.

First Published: May 14 2025 | 9:48 PM IST

