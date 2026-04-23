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Navy chief stresses operational synergy to address Indo-Pacific challenges

Admiral Tripathi was on a two-day visit to the Andaman and Nicobar Command (ANC), during which he reviewed the operational preparedness and discussed measures to strengthen jointmanship

Dinesh K Tripathi, Dinesh, Chief of the Naval Staff
Navy chief also interacted with personnel and commended their professionalism, dedication and high state of operational readiness in safeguarding the nation's maritime frontiers (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India Sri Vijaya Puram
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2026 | 1:34 PM IST
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Navy chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi stressed the importance of coordination and interoperability among the Army, Navy, Air Force and Coast Guard to address emerging security challenges in the Indo-Pacific.

Admiral Tripathi was on a two-day visit to the Andaman and Nicobar Command (ANC), during which he reviewed the operational preparedness and discussed measures to strengthen jointmanship and enhance synergy among the services.

During the visit from April 21 to 22, Admiral Tripathi held detailed interactions with senior officers and was briefed on ongoing operational activities and initiatives, officials said on Thursday.

Discussions focused on strengthening operational synergy, improving readiness and deepening integration among the services, they said.

Highlighting the strategic significance of the islands, Admiral Tripathi reiterated the pivotal role of ANC in ensuring maritime security, enhancing surveillance and maintaining rapid response capability in the region, particularly given its proximity to critical sea lanes of communication.

He also interacted with personnel and commended their professionalism, dedication and high state of operational readiness in safeguarding the nation's maritime frontiers.

Earlier in January, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan visited the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and inaugurated the upgraded runway at the Indian Air Force's Car Nicobar air base.

The apron spaces were expanded to enable faster deployment and support long-range missions.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Indian NavynavyIndian Defence forcesIndian DefenceIndo-PacificIndo-Pacific region

First Published: Apr 23 2026 | 1:34 PM IST

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