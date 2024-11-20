Need to focus on cooperation, not conflict: Rajnath tells Chinese minister

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met his Chinese counterpart, Admiral Dong Jun, in Vientiane, Lao Peoples’ on Wednesday – i.e. November 20 – on the sidelines of 11th ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting-Plus that begins on Thursday.

This was the first meeting between the two defence ministers following the recent disengagement agreements. It is also the first meeting since Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the BRICS summit.

Rajnath Singh also met his Malaysian counterpart Dato Seri Mohamed Khaled Bin Nordin and the Defence Minister of Laos, General Chansamone Chanyalath in Vientiane on Wednesday, on the sidelines of 11th ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting (ADMM) Plus.

ADMM-Plus is a regional security platform for the ten ASEAN member states: Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. In addition there are eight dialogue partners (India, US, China, Russia, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand) to strengthen security and defence cooperation.

Rajnath said that amicable relations between India and China, the two largest nations in the world, would have positive implications for global peace and prosperity. Considering that both countries are neighbours, Rajnath mentioned that “we need to focus on cooperation rather than conflict”.

Rajnath called for learning lessons from the Sino-Indian border clashes of 2020, safeguarding peace and tranquillity, and preventing the recurrence of such incidents along the India-China border.

The Indian defence minister said he looked forward to greater trust and confidence building between the two sides through de-escalation. Both sides agreed to draw up a roadmap for rebuilding mutual trust and understanding.

Earlier in the day, the Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrived at Vientiane on a three-day visit. He will attend the 11th ADMM-Plus meeting on Thursday and address the forum on regional and international security issues.

