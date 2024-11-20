India tests hypersonic missile: Similar US, China, Russia weapons explained

India on Saturday successfully tested its first long-range hypersonic missile, placing it among a select group of nations — including China, Russia, and the United States (US) — that have achieved such technological advancements.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) conducted the flight-trial from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island, off the coast of Odisha, late on November 16, 2024, revealed a Ministry of Defence (MoD) release. "This hypersonic missile is designed to carry various payloads for ranges greater than 1,500 kilometres (km) for the armed forces," added the MoD.

What are the capabilities of India's hypersonic missile?

The missile is reportedly capable of travelling at speeds of Mach 6 (six times the speed of sound) and executing manoeuvres mid-flight, making it difficult to intercept with existing missile and air defence systems. Saturday's successful flight-trial included precise terminal manoeuvres and pinpoint accuracy, as verified by tracking systems and downrange data, added the MoD release. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh called the test a "historic moment" and a "significant achievement".

The hypersonic missile, which combines the speed of a ballistic missile with the manoeuvrability of a cruise missile, has been "indigenously developed by the laboratories of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Missile Complex, Hyderabad, along with various other DRDO laboratories and industry partners", said the MoD.

Why is India's hypersonic missile test important?

It places the country in an elite club. Only three countries — Russia, the US, and China — have tested missiles or other weapons in the atmosphere at hypersonic speeds.

Now, after three decades of technological research and development, India too has joined this elite group.

Why does India need hypersonic missiles?

Hypersonic missiles are designed to defeat modern missile and air defence systems through a combination of extreme speed (Mach 5+), unpredictable flight paths, and advanced manoeuvrability.

Depending on their design and type, these missiles can be capable of rapid, low-altitude flight, which allows them to evade radar detection and interceptors, making them highly effective against sophisticated defences.

Unlike traditional ballistic missiles, which also achieve hypersonic speeds during re-entry, hypersonic missiles are designed to sustain these high velocities throughout significant portions of their flight.

They can also feature advanced manoeuvrability and optimised trajectories. However, these capabilities are also present in some of the latest ballistic missiles, somewhat blurring the boundary between the two categories of weapons.

Given India's neighbourhood and an increasingly assertive China, despite the recent thaw in relations, deploying this capability remains crucial for the country, particularly as Beijing is also among the leaders in this technology.

According to media reports, following further tests, a hypersonic missile like the one tested on Saturday could also be employed to counter an adversary's capital ships, including aircraft carriers, in the Indian Ocean.

What are the types of hypersonic missiles and who else has them?

Here's a detailed breakdown of the key types of hypersonic missiles with examples of systems that have been tested:

1) Hypersonic Glide Vehicles (HGVs)

Hypersonic glide vehicles are launched into the upper atmosphere using a rocket booster. Subsequently, the glide vehicle detaches and re-enters the atmosphere, gliding at hypersonic speeds. It manoeuvres toward its target using atmospheric lift. This makes HGVs highly unpredictable and difficult to intercept.

Their advantages are high manoeuvrability and speed, which pose a serious challenge for current missile defence systems. However, the disadvantages include being detectable during the boost phase due to the use of a large rocket booster for initial launch and the high development costs and complex engineering associated with extreme thermal stresses during re-entry.

Examples:

Russia's Avangard: A nuclear-capable HGV reported to reach speeds exceeding Mach 20. It is designed to evade missile defences using unpredictable manoeuvres and has been tested and deployed.

China's DF-ZF: An HGV tested multiple times and reportedly capable of reaching speeds between Mach 5 and Mach 10. It is mounted on the DF-17 ballistic missile system for rapid deployment.

2) Hypersonic Cruise Missiles (HCMs)

Hypersonic cruise missiles use advanced air-breathing engines like scramjets, which allow sustained flight at hypersonic speeds within the atmosphere. These are among the most advanced types of weapons within the category.

These missiles typically fly at lower altitudes than ballistic missiles or HGVs, relying on their speed and manoeuvrability to evade radar detection and interception.

Their advantages include sustained hypersonic speeds and high manoeuvrability, along with rapid strike capabilities in both the anti-ship and land-attack roles.

Meanwhile, the disadvantages include relatively limited operational range due to high fuel consumption and the requirement for advanced heat-resistant materials due to intense temperatures during sustained flight.

Examples:

Russia's 3M22 Zircon: A scramjet-powered, nuclear-capable cruise missile capable of reaching speeds up to Mach 9. It has undergone several successful tests and is designed for anti-ship and land-attack missions. It was reportedly first used during Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

US' Hypersonic Air-breathing Weapon Concept (HAWC): Successfully tested in 2021, achieving sustained speeds of over Mach 5 using a scramjet engine. It is reported to be a kinetic energy weapon, meaning that it does not carry an explosive warhead.

3) Depressed Trajectory Ballistic Missiles

These weapons follow a depressed trajectory, flying at a lower altitude and flatter angle compared to traditional ballistic missiles, to which they are similar in design. This approach reduces the time to impact, complicates interception efforts, and allows the missile to maintain hypersonic speeds throughout most of its flight.

Their advantages are shorter flight times and unpredictable flight paths, which make interception difficult for current missile defence systems.

Meanwhile, the disadvantages include requiring specialised launch platforms, such as aircraft or mobile ground units, and detection during the boost phase.

Examples:

Russia's 9K720 Iskander: A short-range ballistic missile capable of following a depressed trajectory with terminal speeds approaching Mach 7. Apart from various conventional payloads, it can also carry nuclear warheads. The Iskander system has been tested and deployed.

US' AGM-183A Air-Launched Rapid Response Weapon (ARRW): An air-launched hypersonic missile designed to follow a depressed trajectory. The air-to-ground ballistic missile programme has reportedly been cancelled after multiple failed tests.

Which category does India's hypersonic missile fall under?

We do not know at the moment. The MoD release did not provide any details about the missile's mechanism. However, it is clear that it is not an HGV.

Notably, in June 2019, the DRDO conducted the first test of a Hypersonic Technology Demonstrator Vehicle (HSTDV), designed to be a scramjet-powered cruise vehicle. However, the flight test was unsuccessful. The HSTDV is intended as a crucial building block for developing long-range hypersonic weapons.

A second test in September 2020 achieved partial success, with the HSTDV flying for 22–23 seconds at Mach 6 after separating from the launch vehicle — a solid rocket motor from an Agni-I ballistic missile — at an altitude of 30 km.

Another HSTDV test was conducted in January 2023. The system requires trials lasting significantly longer durations.