Eager to deepen cooperation with Caribbean nations across sectors: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that India is eager to deepen cooperation with the Caribbean countries across various sectors.

Modi, who arrived in Guyana on Wednesday -- the first visit by an Indian head of the state in more than 50 years, made the remarks as he was set to join leaders from the Caribbean partner countries for the second India-CARICOM Summit here.

Their engagement was expected to strengthen ties in areas such as economic cooperation, agriculture and food security, health and pharmaceuticals, and science and innovations.

CARICOM Heads of Government and the Prime Minister last met in 2019 on the margins of the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), where they discussed cooperation modalities in renewable energy and climate change through a $150 million credit line from India.

In a special gesture, Modi was received at the airport by Guyana President Irfaan Ali, his counterpart Mark Anthony Phillips and over a dozen cabinet ministers, while at the hotel, they were joined by the Prime Ministers of Grenada Dickon Mitchell and Barbados Mia Amor Mottley too.

"The welcome in Guyana will remain etched in my memory. I was delighted to meet you, PM Dickon Mitchell of Grenada, PM @miaamormottley of Barbados and the respected Cabinet Ministers of Guyana," Modi said in a post on X.

More From This Section

Modi was also handed over the ‘Key to the City of Georgetown' as a testament to the close India-Guyana ties.

"I am also humbled to have received a ‘Key to the City of Georgetown' by the Mayor of Georgetown. India is eager to deepen cooperation with CARICOM across various sectors," he added.

President Ali said he had the pleasure of introducing Prime Minister Modi to several CARICOM leaders who are in the city for the 2nd India-CARICOM Summit. "This meeting underscored the strengthening bonds between India and the Caribbean, built on shared values and a vision for mutual progress," he said in a post on X.

Ali said Prime Minister Modi also had the opportunity to connect with members of the vibrant Indian diaspora in Guyana. It was heartwarming to witness a cultural display under our “One Guyana” initiative, celebrating unity in diversity and the deep ties that bind our nations, he said.

He said he was looking forward to engaging in high-level discussions and formalizing several agreements through the signing of multiple Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs).

"This visit is a testament to the enduring partnership between Guyana and India, and I am confident it will lead to even greater collaboration in the future," the president said.

During his visit, Modi will meet Ali and exchange views on giving a strategic direction to the unique relationship between the two countries.

He will also pay respect to one of the oldest Indian diasporas, which migrated more than 185 years ago, and engage a fellow democracy with an address in Guyana's parliament.

According to the MEA, there are around 3,20,000 people of Indian origin in Guyana.

The prime minister arrived here from Brazil where he attended the G20 Summit and also met with global leaders, including US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.