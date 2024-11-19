Make capability building process more efficient: Rajnath Singh to IAF

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday called for making the process of capability development of the Indian Air Force more efficient and effective.

Addressing a conference of top commanders of the IAF, Singh commended the force for its dedication and professionalism in safeguarding the nation's sovereignty.

He expressed confidence in the IAF's ability to adapt to evolving challenges and exhorted commanders and senior officials of the defence ministry to look at means to make the process of capability and capacity building more efficient and effective in line with India's national aims and aspirations, according to an official readout.

The IAF commanders reviewed national security challenges, especially the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China.

At the commanders' conference, Singh was briefed on the operational capabilities of the IAF.

The ongoing conclave has witnessed in-depth discussions on key operational, administrative, and strategic issues.

Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan, Chief of the Army Staff Gen Upendra Dwivedi and Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi also addressed the conference.

The commanders' conference serves as a vital platform for the IAF's senior leadership to deliberate on challenges and strategise future actions to maintain operational excellence.

It is learnt that the IAF commanders also deliberated on ways to boost the force's overall combat capabilities.

The conference took place amid concerns over delays in the supply of Tejas jets to the IAF by the Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL).

The IAF has placed an order with HAL for 83 Tejas Mark-1A aircraft. The deliveries were to begin in March. However, not a single aircraft has been delivered yet.

"The HAL has to keep the promise of building 24 aircraft per year. If that promise is kept, I think the delays can be caught up with," Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal AP Singh said last month.

In November last year, the defence ministry accorded an initial approval to procure an additional batch of 97 Tejas jets for the IAF.

It is the first Air Force Commanders' conference after Air Chief Marshal AP Singh took charge as the Chief of Air Staff on September 30.

At a press conference on October 4, Air Chief Marshal Singh said the IAF is aiming to have its entire inventory produced in India by 2047 under the indigenisation programme.