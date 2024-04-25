Business Standard
US, 17 other countries urge Hamas to release hostages, end Gaza crisis

The 18 countries all have citizens held by Hamas six months after the Palestinian militant group launched its Oct. 7 assault on southern Israel and killed 1,200 people

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2024 | 8:41 PM IST

The United States and 17 other countries on Thursday issued an appeal for Hamas to release sick, elderly and wounded hostages as a pathway to end the crisis in Gaza.
 
"We call for the immediate release of all hostages held by Hamas in Gaza now for over 200 days," a statement by the countries said, in what a senior U.S. official called an extraordinary display of unanimity.
 
The 18 countries all have citizens held by Hamas six months after the Palestinian militant group launched its Oct. 7 assault on southern Israel and killed 1,200 people.
 
The signatories were the leaders of the United States, Argentina, Austria, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Colombia, Denmark, France, Germany, Hungary, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Spain, Thailand and Britain.

"We emphasize that the deal on the table to release the hostages would bring an immediate and prolonged ceasefire in Gaza, that would facilitate a surge of additional necessary humanitarian assistance to be delivered throughout Gaza, and lead to the credible end of hostilities," the statement said.
 
A senior U.S. official, briefing reporters about the statement, said there were some indications that there might be an avenue for an agreement on the hostage crisis but that he was not totally confident.
 
He did not elaborate but said the resolution was dependent on "one guy," Hamas leader, Yahya Sinwar.
 

Topics : Israel-Palestine israel Hamas Gaza conflict Gaza United States

First Published: Apr 25 2024 | 8:41 PM IST

