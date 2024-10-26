Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / NIA yet to receive Hardeep Nijjar's death certificate from Canada

NIA yet to receive Hardeep Nijjar's death certificate from Canada

Canadian government asked for the reason for NIA behind its request to seek the death certificate of Nijjar

National Investigation Agency NIA
National Investigation Agency NIA
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 26 2024 | 9:21 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The National Investigation Agency hasn't yet received the death certificate of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, NIA sources said.

According to NIA sources, the Canadian government asked for the reason for NIA behind its request to seek the death certificate of Nijjar.

Nijjar was shot and killed outside a Gurdwara in Surrey in June last year.

Nijjar, who held Canadian citizenship, was designated a terrorist by the National Investigation Agency in 2020.

The ties between India and Canada soured after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged in the Canadian Parliament last year that he had "credible allegations" of India's hand in the killing of Nijjar.

India has denied all the allegations, calling them "absurd" and "motivated" and has accused Canada of giving space to extremist and anti-India elements in their country.

More From This Section

India, China troops working in line with resolutions: Chinese ministry

J-K has become testing lab for military equipment: Army commander

US house resolution introduced to formally recognise Sikh genocide of 1984

German Chancellor 'closely following' Ariha Shah case: Indian Foreign secy

NIA investigating 6 cases against designated terrorist Gurpatwant Pannu

Afterwards, Canadian PM Trudeau admitted that his government had not provided India with hard evidence but just intelligence regarding the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil.

Meanwhile, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) is currently investigating six cases involving designated terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannu.

In its investigation against Pannu, the agency has so far attached three properties owned by Pannu in Chandigarh. Additionally, several land parcels in Amritsar linked to him have also been seized.

Pannun is an India-designated terrorist who holds American and Canadian citizenship.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

NIA declares bounty of Rs 10 lakh on Lawrence Bishnoi's brother Anmol

NIA chargesheets associate of Khalistani terrorists in Punjab terror case

'Guilty will be punished': LG Saxena on blast outside CRPF school in Delhi

VHP leader's murder: Pak-based terrorist among six chargesheeted by NIA

NIA files charge sheet against trafficking gang sending Indians to Laos

Topics :National Investigation Agency NIAIndia Canada RowIndia China relationsCanada

First Published: Oct 26 2024 | 9:21 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story