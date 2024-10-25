Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

NIA investigating 6 cases against designated terrorist Gurpatwant Pannu

In its investigation against Pannu, the agency has so far attached three properties owned by Pannu in Chandigarh. Additionally, several land parcels in Amritsar linked to him have also been seized

Sikh separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun
(Photo: PTI)
ANI General News
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 25 2024 | 11:48 PM IST
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is currently investigating six cases involving designated terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannu.

In its investigation against Pannu, the agency has so far attached three properties owned by Pannu in Chandigarh. Additionally, several land parcels in Amritsar linked to him have also been seized.

The ongoing investigation underscores the NIA's commitment to dismantling networks associated with terrorism. Further details on the nature of the cases and the properties involved have yet to be disclosed. The agency continues to pursue leads in an effort to curb activities related to Pannu and his associates.

"Three properties of Pannu have been attached in Chandigarh. Besides some lands in Amritsar linked to Pannu have been attached," they said.

NIA officials further added that they have registered 66 cases till October 15 this year, and the conviction rate is 95.13 per cent.

In September, the National Investigation Agency conducted searches at four locations across Punjab in a case related to the promotion of terror-related activities and violence by Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) leader and pro-Khalistani terrorist Gurupatwant Singh Pannun.

NIA teams swooped down at one location in Moga, two locations in Bathinda, and one location in Mohali at premises connected with suspects in the case RC-30/2023/NIA/DLI, the NIA stated.

The searches led to the seizure of various incriminating materials, including digital devices, which are under examination.

Earlier, the Indian enquiry committee visited the United States to investigate the involvement of a former Indian government official in a foiled plot to assassinate a US national, the US Department of State said.

India in November last year formed a high-level inquiry committee to address the security concerns highlighted by the US government.

Pannun is an India-designated terrorist who holds American and Canadian citizenship.

First Published: Oct 25 2024 | 11:48 PM IST

