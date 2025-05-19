Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / NSA Doval, Iranian counterpart discuss regional situation, Chabahar project

NSA Doval, Iranian counterpart discuss regional situation, Chabahar project

Doval talked about Iran's 'constructive role' in the region and expressed India's interest in further expanding cooperation in the development of Chabahar port

Ajit Doval, Ajit, Doval, NSA
National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Sunday held a phone conversation with his Iranian counterpart Ali Akbar Ahmadian. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
May 19 2025
National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Sunday held a phone conversation with his Iranian counterpart Ali Akbar Ahmadian with a focus on regional situation and the Chabahar port project.

An Iranian readout said Doval talked about Iran's "constructive role" in the region and expressed India's interest in further expanding cooperation in the development of Chabahar port and the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC).

It is understood that the recent military confrontation between India and Pakistan also figured in the talks. 

"During the call, Doval emphasised Iran's constructive role in the region and expressed India's interest in expanding bilateral cooperation -- particularly in the development of Chabahar Port and the International North-South Transport Corridor," the readout said.

He also thanked Iran for its continued assistance and support, it noted.

"Ahmadian affirmed that Iran and India, as two ancient civilizations, share deep-rooted ties and vast potential for political and economic collaboration," the readout said.

It said Ahmadian, the Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran, stressed the need to swiftly implement strategic projects and reiterated that bilateral cooperation serves the broader interests of regional peace and stability.

Located in the Sistan-Balochistan province on the energy-rich Iran's southern coast, the Chabahar port is being developed by India and Iran to boost connectivity and trade ties.

The INSTC is a 7,200-km-long multi-mode transport project for moving freight among India, Iran, Afghanistan, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Russia, Central Asia and Europe.

India has been supporting the project.

May 19 2025

