Omar Abdullah has asked law and order machinery to be alert: J-K speaker

Jammu and Kashmir (J-K) Assembly Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather said on Monday that Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has directed the law and order machinery to remain alert and take immediate action to prevent terror incidents in the region.

While speaking to reporters about the recent security situation, Rather emphasised the need for heightened vigilance following a series of terror attacks in the Union Territory.

"Our Chief Minister (Omar Abdullah) has asked the law and order machinery to be alert and bring such incidents to a stop," Speaker Rather said.

Earlier, J-K Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary called on security forces to take decisive actions and revise their strategies in light of recent terror attacks in J-K.

"We are saddened. The government will never tolerate this...We want peace in J-K. National Conference has always made sacrifices for this peace. Thousands of our leaders and workers have been killed. So, the National Conference wants to strengthen this country, J-K and the Constitution of India," he said while condemning the attacks.

He emphasized the importance of ending the cycle of violence, stating, "We would want these deaths to be the last. So, the security grid will have to contemplate and change its policy. They will have to take strong steps."

The Deputy CM was commenting on recent incidents, including the encounter in Kishtwar in which a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) of the Army was killed on Sunday, and the abduction and killing of two Village Defence Guards in Kishtwar on Thursday.

Their bodies, identified as Nazir Ahmed and Kuldeep Kumar, were found in the Kuntwara forest area.