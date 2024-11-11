J&K CM Abdullah calls for sustainable, high value tourism policy in state

Recognising the role of tourism as the backbone of Jammu and Kashmir's economy, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday called for a more sustainable and visitor-focused approach in the UTs tourism sector.

He highlighted the importance of shifting tourism efforts from high volume to high value, emphasising quality over quantity.

Abdullah was speaking at a high-level meeting which was convened to review the functioning of the Tourism Department at civil secretariat here, an official spokesperson said.

Asking the department to chart the way forward for a more sustainable and visitor-focused approach, the chief minister highlighted the potential of tourism to create substantial employment opportunities for youth.

There is a need to treat tourism as a structured, long-term endeavour, rather than an ad-hoc activity, by adopting a tourist-centric perspective. We need to enhance the tourist experience, so visitors are more likely to revisit and recommend J&K as a destination, he said.

The meeting discussed additional plans for promoting adventure activities like skiing and river rafting besides reviewing the progress on central government schemes such as Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Augmentation Drive (PRASHAD) and Swadesh Darshan'.

Abdullah expressed dissatisfaction over the poor condition of the waste dumping site at Gulmarg and exhorted the concerned officials to improve the waste management facilities in the famous ski resort on priority.

The chief minister proposed sustainable development measures for Gulmarg and called for revitalizing the cable car known as Gondola' service.

He took a serious view of mismanagement in Gondola service ticketing which has irked the tourists and has led to black marketing of tickets.

He directed JK Cable Car Corporation to streamline the ticketing process with efficiency, leveraging the technology and making tickets easily available to visitors.

For skiing development, he recommended hiring reputed consultants and experts for proper alignment of skiing drag lifts and emphasized that all plans should consider the impacts of climate change.

Sonamarg has the potential to emerge as a Skiing destination given the abundance of snow there and it needs our attention, he said, also underlining the need for taking up green field tourism development projects.

The chief minister called for focused efforts in garbage disposal and waste management through sustained campaigns and stakeholder awareness.

He also noted the urgent need for additional wayside amenities and certified clean toilet facilities along major tourist routes and at key destinations to elevate visitor satisfaction.

We must build environmentally conscious infrastructure that respects J&K's unique heritage and architecture, he added.

He also urged regulated infrastructure growth in newly proposed destinations and developing tourist spots to ensure sustainable development.

The chief minister stressed the need for synergized efforts with the local community, advocating for all tourism projects to consider heritage preservation and environmental sustainability.

To further improve the tourist experience, the Chief Minister favoured creation of a feedback portal directly linked to his office, enabling tourists to share their experiences and suggestions.

He emphasised routine inspections of homestay facilities to maintain cleanliness and essential infrastructure standards, ensuring a welcoming environment for all visitors.