Pahalgam attack: Intel had warned of terror strikes, say officials

Just days before the brutal terror attack in Pahalgam, intelligence agencies had warned of possible strikes targeting tourists in areas around Srinagar, especially near the Zabarwan hills, officials revealed on Saturday, according to news agency PTI.

This led to heightened security, with top police officials camping in Srinagar and overseeing combing operations around Dachigam and Nishat. Despite a two-week search based on intelligence inputs, no breakthrough was made. The operation was called off on April 22, the same day terrorists killed 26 civilians, all but one of them tourists, in Pahalgam.

Sources said there were also inputs that terrorists had planned to strike during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to launch the first train from Katra to Srinagar.

"Definitely, Pakistan is not happy over the impending railway link that aims to connect the Kashmir Valley with the rest of the country," an official was quoted as saying.

The PM’s visit, scheduled for April 19, was postponed due to a weather alert. Officials stressed that weather alone was the reason and that new dates would be announced soon.

On the Pahalgam incident, officials said two local terrorists had blended with tourists. The attack appeared aimed at spreading fear and possibly provoking backlash against Kashmiris elsewhere, they added. Quick intervention by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who spoke with Delhi leaders, led to instructions for other states to ensure the safety of Kashmiri residents. On house demolitions during anti-terror ops, they confirmed the exercise was halted at the J&K government’s request.

Officials also clarified Baisaran remains open year-round except during the Amarnath Yatra or heavy snowfall. A tourism contract worth ₹3 crore was awarded last August, and the area now includes a zipline.