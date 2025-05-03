PM Modi congratulates Anthony Albanese on re-election as Australian PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated Anthony Albanese on his "resounding victory" and re-election as Prime Minister of Australia.

PM Modi said that he looked forward to working together to further deepen the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

In a post on X, he said, "Congratulations Anthony Albanese on your resounding victory and re-election as Prime Minister of Australia! This emphatic mandate indicates the enduring faith of the Australian people in your leadership. I look forward to working together to further deepen the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and advance our shared vision for peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific."

Albanese claimed victory in the polls earlier in the day. In a post on X, he said, "Thank you, Australia."

Albanese is the first Prime Minister in more than two decades to secure back-to-back elections, the first since John Howard, Al Jazeera reported.

Speaking to cheering supporters at the Labor Party's headquarters earlier today, he said the government will invest in young Australians while looking after the older people, as well.

He also talked about the resilience of the economy, about a unified Australia.

"In this time of global uncertainty, Australians have chosen optimism and determination," he told the crown in Sydney, as cheers erupted, Al Jazeera reported.

"Australians have chosen to face global challenges the Australian way - looking after each other while building for the future," he added, as per Al Jazeera.

It was certainly a message of unity; there was a short moment during his speech where the crowd began to boo Peter Dutton, but he immediately hushed them saying this is not the Australian way, as per Al Jazeera.

Opposition leader Peter Dutton has also addressed his supporters, telling them he had called Albanese to congratulate him on his election victory and that he accepts "full responsibility" for the result.

Dutton has become the first federal opposition leader to have lost their seat at an election after Labor candidate Ali France secured the Dickson seat.