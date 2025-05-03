Rajnath to skip Russia's Victory Day parade, his deputy to represent India

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is set to skip Russia's Victory Day parade and his deputy Sanjay Seth is likely to represent India at the event in Moscow this week, official sources said on Saturday.

The move to send the Minister of State for Defence to the May 9 ceremony comes amid increasing tensions between India and Pakistan over the Pahalgam terror attack.

Russia had invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Victory Day parade to mark the 80th anniversary of the Soviet victory over Germany in the Second World War, but it was decided that Singh would attend the event.

The sources said Seth will represent India at the parade.

Russia has invited leaders of several friendly nations to attend this year's Victory Day parade.

Modi had travelled to Russia twice last year for an annual summit with President Vladimir Putin and to attend the BRICS Summit in Kazan.

The Russian president is expected to visit India for the annual summit this year.