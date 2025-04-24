Pahalgam terror attack: Protest held near Pakistan High Commission in Delhi

More than 500 people staged a protest near the Pakistan High Commission here against the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed.

Holding placards and raising slogans against Pakistan, the protesters demanded decisive action against the neighbouring country, accusing it of supporting terror activities in India.

The BJP, along with various social organisations like the Anti-Terror Action Forum, also participated in the protest.

"Earlier, the government carried out a surgical strike. We demand similar action again to eradicate terrorism. This was a shameful attack on innocent tourists," a member of the Anti-Terror Action Forum told PTI Videos.

"We trust the government has already made a plan," he added.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police had beefed up security outside the high commission after several organisations called for a protest.

Barricades were put up around 500 metres from the high commission, and the protesters were stopped there, a Delhi Police officer said.

"We received information that several organisations have called for a protest at Tri Murti Chowk near the Pakistan High Commission. We have barricaded the area and no one will be allowed to disturb the law and order situation," a senior police officer said, adding "necessary" traffic diversions have been made.

Some protesters tried to climb over the barricades but were stopped by the police personnel and taken away.