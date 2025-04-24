Top Trump officials, US lawmakers continue condemnation of Pahalgam attack

Top Trump administration officials and US lawmakers continued to condemn the Pahalgam terror attack, expressing solidarity with India and stressing that there is no place for terrorism in the world.

They also called for the perpetrators to be brought to justice.

I am praying for the Indian people following the tragic terrorist attack in Kashmir. America stands with our dear friends in India and against terrorism in all its forms, US Attorney General Pamela Bondi said in a post on X.

Senator Chuck Schumer, New York's Senator and the Senate Democratic Leader, said his heart breaks for the "innocent tourists and locals murdered by terrorists in the revolting attack in Kashmir, and I wish a speedy recovery for the injured." He added that there can be no tolerance for the hatred that breeds "this kind of unjustifiable violence".

Representative Brian Fitzpatrick strongly condemned the horrific terrorist attack and offered prayers for the victims, their families, and all those affected by this senseless act of evil.

The United States stands in strong solidarity with our brothers and sisters in India and Prime Minister Modi. We remain united in our determination to confront terrorism and defeat those who threaten peace and freedom. In unity and strength, we will always overcome.

Ranking Member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee Gregory Meeks from New York said he is heartbroken by the news of the heinous terrorist attack targeting innocent tourists and condemns this senseless act of terrorism.

Representative Grace Meng of New York said, My heart breaks for those murdered and injured during the brutal attack in Kashmir. I strongly condemn this act of terrorism. My thoughts are with all the families who are impacted by this unthinkable violence.

Congressman Tom Suozzi also condemned the attack and said, There is no place for terrorism in our world. It must be stopped.

Terrorists opened fire in Pahalgam on Tuesday afternoon, killing 26 people, mostly tourists, in what is the deadliest attack in the Valley since the Pulwama strike in 2019.

India on Wednesday downgraded diplomatic ties with Pakistan and announced a raft of measures, including expulsion of Pakistani military attaches, suspension of the Indus Water Treaty of 1960 and immediate shutting down of the Attari land-transit post in view of the cross-border links to the terror attack.

World leaders, including US President Donald Trump and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also condemned the attack.

In response to a question on whether the attack could lead to more tensions, Stephane Dujarric, Spokesman for the UN Secretary-General, said, We're not going to predict or analyse what may happen. I think we're just looking at that incident, that horrific terror attack in which more than 20 people were killed, which we strongly condemn. But I will leave it to analysts as to if that would lead to a rise in tensions." Meanwhile, Congressman Greg Landsman said the attack was absolutely terrible and "terrorism has no place in this world.

Ranking Member in the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee Senator Jeanne Shaheen said she was horrified to learn about the attacks, which I condemn in the strongest terms. My heart goes out to the victims & families who have suffered this tragedy & I hope the authorities will bring the perpetrators to justice.

Congressman Mike Lawler of New York strongly also condemned the terrorist attack, saying the United States stands with India.

Representative Tim Kennedy called it an appalling terrorist attack, underlining that "violence like this has no place in our world, and we must stand united against such cruelty.

State senator Matt Lesser from Connecticut said his district has a strong and vibrant South Asian community, asserting that he stands with his "constituents in expressing horror about the recent terrorist attack on tourists and civilians in Kashmir. There can be no excuse for this despicable action.

Congressman Frank Pallone of New Jersey said, I am horrified by the terror attack in Kashmir where Islamist militants gunned down at least 26 tourists. It's one of the deadliest civilian attacks in the region in years." He added that New Jersey's Indian American community, many with ties to Kashmir, is mourning. "I stand with you and with India which is grieving this awful tragedy.

Representative Mikie Sherrill of New Jersey said it was devastating to see dozens of innocent lives lost in the ruthless attack.

We must remain united in condemning this horrible crime and ensuring those responsible are held accountable.

Senator Jon Husted from Ohio called the murder of innocent tourists "horrifying". I hope the terrorists face justice and everyone who lost loved ones finds comfort as they grieve.

New Jersey Lt Governor Tahesha Way said she was deeply saddened by the terrorist attack. As Secretary of State, she oversees the New Jersey-India Commission, which oversees the state's relations with India. My heart goes out to all affected by this tragedy, she said.