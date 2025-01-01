Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Pakistan appoints Shafqat Ali Khan as foreign ministry spokesperson

Shafqat, currently serving as Additional Foreign Secretary for Europe, previously represented Pakistan as an ambassador to Russia and Poland

Pakistan Flag, Pakistan
He replaces Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, who has been serving as the Foreign Office spokesperson since Nov 2022. | Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India Islamabad
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 01 2025 | 11:11 PM IST
Pakistan has appointed senior diplomat Shafqat Ali Khan as the new spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, a media report said Wednesday.

Shafqat, currently serving as Additional Foreign Secretary for Europe, previously represented Pakistan as an ambassador to Russia and Poland, The Express Tribune newspaper reported. 

He has extensive experience in diplomatic affairs.

He replaces Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, who has been serving as the Foreign Office spokesperson since Nov 2022.

According to media reports, Baloch is likely to be appointed as ambassador to France.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 01 2025 | 11:11 PM IST

