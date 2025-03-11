Pakistan's top diplomat denied entry into US, deported over visa issues

Pakistan's envoy to Turkmenistan was denied entry into the United States and sent back from Los Angeles, despite holding a valid visa and complete travel documents. Ambassador KK Ahsan Wagan was travelling to Los Angeles for a vacation when US immigration authorities stopped him at the airport, according to a report by The News.

The report, citing sources, stated that Wagan’s deportation was linked to "controversial visa references" detected by the US immigration system. Officials subsequently required him to return to his previous port of departure, raising questions about diplomatic procedures and the reasoning behind the action. However, US authorities have not disclosed specific concerns leading to the decision.

“Ambassador K K Wagan was deported from the US. He had an immigration objection which led to his deportation,” the report cited a senior Foreign Ministry official as saying.

Wagan has held multiple key positions in Pakistan’s foreign service. His past assignments include serving as second secretary at the Embassy of Pakistan in Kathmandu, deputy consul general in Los Angeles, deputy head of mission and later ambassador in Muscat, Oman, as well as minister/charge d’affaires in Niamey, Niger. He has also overseen consular affairs and crisis management at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad.

Given the gravity of the situation, the report claimed that he may be called back to Islamabad for an explanation.

